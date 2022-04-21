By Matthew Roscoe • 21 April 2022 • 16:02

Image: David Beckham

David Beckham pays tribute to The Queen on her 96th birthday.

The footballer took to Instagram to share his appreciation for the royal.

FORMER England captain David Beckham has paid tribute to her majesty The Queen on her 96th birthday via a touching message on his Instagram account on Thursday, April 21.

The 46-year-old shared a picture of him with the birthday girl with his 72.4 million followers, alongside the words: “Wishing a very Happy 96th Birthday to Her Majesty The Queen.

“In this Platinum Jubilee year, we celebrate your incredible service,” the Inter Miami owner said.

He added: “We are so lucky to have such inspiring leadership for our country.”

Earlier on April 21, Emily Nash, the royal editor at HELLO! Magazine commented on the Queen’s approach to her birthday: “I think the queen’s approach to birthdays very much embodies her keep calm and carry on attitude.

“She doesn’t like a fuss.”

She added: “She has a lot coming up in the next few months, so it absolutely makes sense that she enjoys her birthday quietly, privately at Sandringham,

“But this is really someone whose focus is still on the future, even at the age of 96.”

The public birthday celebrations will kick off in early June to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year. To celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne four days of festivities will be held between June 2 and June 5.