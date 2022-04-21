By Matthew Roscoe • 21 April 2022 • 16:02
David Beckham pays tribute to The Queen on her 96th birthday. Image: David Beckham
FORMER England captain David Beckham has paid tribute to her majesty The Queen on her 96th birthday via a touching message on his Instagram account on Thursday, April 21.
The 46-year-old shared a picture of him with the birthday girl with his 72.4 million followers, alongside the words: “Wishing a very Happy 96th Birthday to Her Majesty The Queen.
“In this Platinum Jubilee year, we celebrate your incredible service,” the Inter Miami owner said.
He added: “We are so lucky to have such inspiring leadership for our country.”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)
A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)
Earlier on April 21, Emily Nash, the royal editor at HELLO! Magazine commented on the Queen’s approach to her birthday: “I think the queen’s approach to birthdays very much embodies her keep calm and carry on attitude.
“She doesn’t like a fuss.”
She added: “She has a lot coming up in the next few months, so it absolutely makes sense that she enjoys her birthday quietly, privately at Sandringham,
“But this is really someone whose focus is still on the future, even at the age of 96.”
The public birthday celebrations will kick off in early June to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year. To celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne four days of festivities will be held between June 2 and June 5.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.