Good Morning Britain shock switch as Richard Madeley replaced by guest host as Adil goes off air

By Alex Glenn • 21 April 2022 • 10:17

Credit: GMB Twitter

Good Morning Britain shock switch as Richard Madeley replaced by guest host as Adil Ray goes off air.

A guest host replaced Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, April 21, after Ofcom received hundreds of complaints against him. Adil Ray had been covering for Richard for several days, but on Thursday a guest host took over.

Richard Bacon stepped in and hosted the show. Commenting on returning to Good Morning Britain he said: “I love it, I love being here and doing this.”

Ofcom received numerous complaints after Richard interviewed Just Stop Oil protester Miranda Whelehan. Viewers complained that Richard had bullied her.

As reported by The Sun, during the interview Richard Madeley had commented: “It’s a very complicated thing and this ‘just stop oil’ slogan is very playground-ish, it’s very Vicky Pollard, it’s quite childish,

“‘Just stop oil’, I mean there’s more to say than that isn’t there?”

Miranda quickly hit back and said: “I would say that the answers are actually very simple. We need to stop new oil licensing and that’s what we’re asking.

“With the oil reserves that we have now and the oil fields that we have that are still going, that would provide us with eight years of oil, if we said no to new oil and that’s what we’re asking for.”

Richard did not stop with his attack and said: “You talk about democracy but lets talk about hypocrisy.

“The clothes that you’re wearing to some extent owe their existence to oil. There are so many ways oil impacts on your life as a protestor but you don’t acknowledge that.”

Miranda commented: “We’re talking about crop failure by 2030, we’re talking about people in this country in fuel poverty because of the price of oil and you’re talking about what I’m wearing.”

