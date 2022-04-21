By Alex Glenn • 21 April 2022 • 9:12

Jet2 adds flights to UK airports as summer demand surges for popular Spanish destinations. Holidaymakers are desperate to get away as travel restrictions ease across Europe.

Additional flights have been added from UK airports to popular Spanish hotspots. Customer confidence is returning across the travel industry and Jet2 is adding flights to mainland Spain and the Canary Islands. Additional flights have also been added for other popular holiday destinations including Portugal, as reported by Chronicle Live on April 21.

The airline has boosted the number of flights from Belfast International, Edinburgh, Newcastle, East Midlands and Glasgow Airports.

CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays Steve Heapy revealed: “After the removal of all travel restrictions, international travel is looking like it did before the pandemic. This return to normal has led to customer confidence bouncing back strongly, with holidaymakers jumping at the chance to get away.

“As such, we are seeing enormous growth for all seasons, with Summer 22 proving to be one of the most popular times for a holiday. In response to that, we have added additional capacity to a range of sunshine destinations, providing customers and independent travel agents with even more choice and flexibility.

“We are pleased to be offering a huge programme for Summer 22, with capacity being bigger than it was in Summer 19, and we are now expanding this even further.”

He went on to add: “As our operation scales up, we are anticipating a busy and successful year ahead, flying lots of happy customers on our award-winning flights and holidays. Customers are looking to make the most of jetting away on their well-deserved holidays once again, and we are confident that these extra flights will prove a hit.”

Additional flights have been added for Lanzarote, Mallorca, Gran Canaria and Alicante.

