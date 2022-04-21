By Alex Glenn • 21 April 2022 • 7:59

Credit: Mossos Twitter

Man arrested for brutal sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl in Spain’s Barcelona. The attack took place several months ago.

The Mossos d’Esquadra announced on Thursday, April 21, that they have arrested a man who is believed to be linked to a sexual assault suffered by a 16-year-old girl in Barcelona’s Igualada. The attack took place on November 1, 2021.

Taking to Twitter the Mossos d’Esquadra posted: “We arrested a man in Igualada allegedly linked to the sexual assault suffered by a young girl in this town on 1 November. The Central Unit of Sexual Assaults of the DIC was in charge of investigating the case, which is still under investigation secrecy.”

The teenager had been discovered by a lorry driver naked and unconscious in a field after she had been on a night out with some friends. After she was found near the train station the lorry driver quickly called the emergency services.

The teenager suffered hearing damage during the brutal attack. As reported by 20 minutes: “Sources close to the case reported that the young woman underwent several tests to assess her hearing and that she will have to wear hearing aids due to a hearing loss of almost 90% in one ear.”

