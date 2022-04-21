Man found guilty of murdering Rikki Neave in 1994 after family’s agonising 27 year wait for justice

James Watson has been found guilty of murdering Rikki Neave in 1994, after a 27 year wait.

Rikki Neave, a six-year-old schoolboy, disappeared 27 years ago on 28 November 1994, with his body being discovered the following day in the woods located near his family home in Peterborough. The killer had strangled the young boy and proceeded to lay out the naked body to form a star, as reported by the BBC.

His mother Ruth Neave stood trial for the murder and was cleared by a jury in 1996. Now, after an 11-week trial, 41-year old James Watson, who was 13 years old at the time of the murder, has been convicted for the murder of Rikki Neave, after being found guilty at the Old Bailey Court in London.

Rikki’s sister 30-year-old Rochelle Neave stated that the verdict was a “victory” for the family who had fought for justice to be served. She stated: “He thought he’d got away with it for that many years and thought we were just going to go away and roll under the table. We weren’t.”