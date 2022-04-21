Onward and upward expectations for Calpe tourism

By Linda Hall • 21 April 2022 • 17:39

PRE-PANDEMIC: Calpe looks forward to a summer season like those of the past Photo credit: Calpe town hall

AHEAD of Calpe’s official Easter Week figures, occupancy during the first quarter of 2022 returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The early rise in bookings was felt in all tourism sectors, the town hall’s Tourism councillor Paco Avargues announced.

This was especially noticeable in hotel reservations, which in February were seven times higher than in February 2021, while occupancy in tourist accommodation increased sixfold.

There was a less dramatic rise for campsites although these, too, were up by 63 per cent in January and February.

Foreign visitors accounted for 76 per cent of January’s visitors and 74 per cent of February’s, dipping to 63 per cent in March, figures which were similar to those of pre-pandemic years, Avargues revealed.

“These figures could not be more positive, as they show that the tourist sector has been able to recover from the health crisis,” the councillor said.

“Easter week was very good, as we had expected and now we hope to see that this upward trend continue during the summer.”