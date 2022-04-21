By Matthew Roscoe • 21 April 2022 • 15:04

Pedro Sánchez announces more aid for Ukraine during visit to war-torn country. Image: Twitter

Pedro Sánchez announces more aid for Ukraine during a visit to the war-torn country.

The prime minister walked the streets of Borodyanka on Thursday, April 21 wearing an armoured vest.

PRESIDENT of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, has announced during his visit to Ukraine on Thursday, April 21 that more aid will be sent to the worn-torn country.

The prime minister said that Spain “would not leave the Ukrainian people alone” as he revealed his shock at witnessing “the horror and atrocities of Putin’s war on the streets of Borodyanka.”

Shocked to witness the horror and atrocities of Putin's war on the streets of Borodyanka . We will not leave the Ukrainian people alone. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 21, 2022

After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, he revealed that the Spanish Navy ship ‘Isabel’ is on its way to Poland with 200 tons of military equipment before making the trip to Ukraine.

Sánchez said that the new military aid will be “the largest so far” by Spain and is double the amount previously sent to Ukraine.

Зустріч Президента України Володимира Зеленського з Прем’єр-міністром Іспанії Педро Санчесом і Прем’єр-міністром Данії Метте Фредеріксен, які прибули з візитом до нашої країни.@APUkraine pic.twitter.com/L9gnXs4Z35 — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 21, 2022

Prior to his visit to Ukraine, the Spanish prime minister visited the Ukrainian refugee centre in Malaga after completing a tour of similar centres in Spain.

Upon arriving in Ukraine, Sánchez announced that “Spain had responded to the request of the Government of Ukraine and continues to attend to urgent and sensitive evacuations.”

“Tonight (April 20), 118 vulnerable Ukrainians [will] arrive in our country, requiring specialised care, on a flight chartered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain.”

