Royal Family shares remarkable photo of the Queen as a toddler as gun-salutes take place for her birthday

21 April 2022

Original: Joel Rouse/ Ministry of DefenceDerivative: nagualdesign, OGL 3 , via Wikimedia Commons

The Royal Family has led tributes to the Queen on her 96th birthday, on Thursday, April 21, as gun salutes rang out and a new photograph of the monarch was released.

The Royal Family Twitter account shared this photograph of the smiling Queen as a two-year-old.

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2022

“Happy Birthday Your Majesty!

“Today as The Queen turns 96, we’re sharing this photograph of the young Princess Elizabeth aged 2.

“Then, in 1928, it was never expected she would be Queen, and this year Her Majesty is celebrating her #PlatinumJubilee – a first in British history,” the birthday message said.

The Royal Family Twitter account also shared a lovely new photo of the Queen yesterday where the monarch is pictured with two of her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale, taken last month in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Prince of Wales and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also posted on Twitter.

They wished her “a particularly special 96th birthday” alongside various pictures including one of Charles kissing his mother’s hand.

Two gun salutes were fired, the first, at noon, was 41 guns by The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, in Hyde Park, close to Buckingham Palace.

An hour later, the Honourable Artillery Company, the City of London’s Reserve Army Regiment, fired 62 guns from Tower Wharf, close to Tower Bridge.

Her Majesty is set to spend the day at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

After Prince Philip died the Queen spent Christmas at the estate’s Wood Farm cottage and it is expected that she will spend time there on her birthday. The cottage was beloved by Philip and is close to the sea.

