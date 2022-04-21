By Matthew Roscoe • 21 April 2022 • 18:12

Russia slaps travel ban on 29 Americans including Vice President Kamala Harris and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Image: Anirudh Koul is marked with CC BY-NC 2.0.

Russia slaps a travel ban on 29 Americans including Vice President Kamala Harris and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The sanctions have been announced in retaliation to further ones issued by US President Joe Biden.

The sanctions list, published by the Russian foreign ministry, included Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Deputy Defence Secretary Kathleen Hicks and Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, among others.

“These individuals are denied entry into the Russian Federation indefinitely,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The announcement made on Thursday, April 21 comes after US President Joe Biden issued further sanctions against Russia and boosted aid for Ukraine.

The Pentagon announced that the latest round of US support for Ukraine would incorporate: 72 155mm howitzers, 72 armoured vehicles to tow them, 144,000 rounds of ammunition, and more than 120 “Phoenix Ghost” tactical drones that have been manufactured specially by the US Air Force to address Ukraine’s needs.

“We’re in a critical window now of time that is going to set the stage for the next phase of this war. And the United States and our allies and partners are moving as fast as possible to continue to provide Ukraine with weapons their forces need to defend their nation,” President Biden stated.

The US president also plans to provide another $500 million in humanitarian and economic assistance.

Previously, Moscow announced a travel ban against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and 10 other British government members and politicians.

The statement issued by Russia’s foreign ministry on April 16 said that the decision to ban the ministers was taken “in view of the unprecedented hostile action by the British Government, in particular the imposition of sanctions against senior Russian officials.

