By Alex Glenn • 21 April 2022 • 7:39

Original: Joel Rouse/ Ministry of DefenceDerivative: nagualdesign, OGL 3 , via Wikimedia Commons

‘She doesn’t like a fuss’: The Queen privately marks her 96th birthday today. The Queen is expected to retreat to the Sandringham estate.

On Thursday, April 21, the Queen will mark her 96th birthday. The day will be a private affair as she retreats to the Sandringham estate. The Queen spent time there with her late husband Prince Philip.

After Prince Philip died the Queen spent Christmas at the estate’s Wood Farm cottage and it is expected that she will spend time there on her birthday. The cottage was beloved by Philip and is close to the sea.

Emily Nash, the royal editor at HELLO! Magazine commented on the Queen’s Birthday approach and said: “I think the queen’s approach to birthdays very much embodies her keep calm and carry on attitude,

“She doesn’t like a fuss.”

She went on to add: “She has a lot coming up in the next few months, so it absolutely makes sense that she enjoys her birthday quietly, privately at Sandringham,

“But this is really someone whose focus is still on the future, even at the age of 96.”

The public birthday celebrations will kick off in early June to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year. To celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne four days of festivities will be held between June 2 and June 5.

The Queen has recently battled health issues and has beaten the coronavirus. Lately her public appearances have been limited as she is suffering from “mobility issues.”

