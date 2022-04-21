By Alex Glenn • 21 April 2022 • 11:55

Credit: Linda Nolan Instagram

Shock as Linda Nolan reveals ‘I don’t know how long I have left’ on Good Morning Britain.

Linda Nolan and her sister Anne joined Good Morning Britain hosts Kate Garraway and Richard Bacon on Thursday, April 21.

The TV stars spoke about their new book “Stronger Together: How We’re Living While Fighting.” The book was released last week in hardback and goes on sale in paperback form today, April 21.

Kate asked the pair if battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy has brought them closer together. Linda revealed: “I think because we went through chemo together during the pandemic when no one could have you with them, it definitely brought us together.”

Linda has found a new lease of life according to the Liverpool Echo. Linda commented: “It gave me a sense of freedom really. I don’t want to do that, I want to do this. It’s given me a new perspective and to appreciate life. I don’t know how long I’ve got. Whatever time I’ve got left I just want to make memories and have a great time instead of moping around.”

Anne found out after her last mammogram that her cancer has almost gone. Commenting on the fact that “you never know what the future holds” Anne explained: “I don’t feel guilty because Linda’s hasn’t gone and mine has but I have a sympathy there for her so I can relate to what she’s feeling. I’m thrilled that I’m not in that position. People say you’re brave but it is not brave, you do what the doctors tell you.”

