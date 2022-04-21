By Alex Glenn • 21 April 2022 • 9:57

Shock as murder probe launched after three people found dead after ‘targeted attack’ in Buckinghamshire.

Two men and one woman were found dead in sheltered accommodation in Buckinghamshire on April 19. Police officers rushed to the scene of the incident at Orchard House in Spring Gardens shortly before 10pm. According to the police, the attack appears to be “targeted.” The accommodation is run by Red Kite Community Housing.

Commenting on the deaths Julie Gamble-Kempe, Head of Communications and Brand at Red Kite, revealed: “We are all shocked that this has happened at one of our schemes and will be fully cooperating with the police to help with their investigation.

“The welfare of our tenants and their safety is of utmost importance to us, so we will be working with tenants who live at the scheme to ensure they feel safe and secure and will do everything we can to help them through this very difficult time.

“As this is now an active murder investigation we cannot comment further on the circumstances.”

The Major Crime Unit’s Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown stated: “We have launched a murder investigation after the discovery of three people deceased within the property.

“The next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, our thoughts remain with them at this most difficult time.”

He went on to add: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation and we are dealing with a very complex enquiry, which appears a targeted attack. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.”

“A scene watch is likely to be in place for a number of days at very least, which is likely to have an impact on local residents and we would like to thank them in advance for their patience.

“Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence while we continue to investigate and we would advise anyone with any concerns to please speak to one of our uniformed officers.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.