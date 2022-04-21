By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 April 2022 • 23:05

Shoppers are flying to Spain to take advantage of the cheaper prices at Zara

A report by Channel 4 on British TV has uncovered the growing trend of shoppers flying to Spain to take advantage of the cheaper prices at clothing store Zara.

According to a report by Eurostat, Spain is the cheapest country in Europe to buy clothing and doing so at Zara is no different. The Spanish based subsidiary of Inditex, the largest clothing retailer in the world, is said to price goods based on the economy of the country in which they are sold.

This means that prices also take into local overheads, customs duties and taxes.

The company is known to use value-based pricing which focuses on customers’ perceptions of value rather than company’s costs to set price. Its target customers want fashion clothes but could not afford the high price of luxury fashion brands.

The Eurostat report suggests that prices in Spain are around eight percent lower than the European average.

The lower prices combined with styles, availability and shopping atmosphere are all contributing to the growing trend of shoppers making the journey to Spain to come and shop.

For many the ready availability of flights and the low cost of travel make the trip attractive. When that is combined with the opportunity to do a little tourism or to enjoy a weekend away, shopping in Spain becomes that much more attractive.

Spain is also taking fashion shopping to another level and Zara is at the forefront of that trend, with its latest store in Madrid making use of the latest technology to combine the internet and a physical store to provide the ultimate shopping experience.

For those who prefer or can afford a more luxury lifestyle, a report from the Swiss private bank Julian Bar suggests that Spain is one of the cheapest destinations in the world for luxury goods and services.

Inditex, is today the biggest fast fashion group in the world, with over 7,200 stores in 93 countries. In addition to flagship brand the company also owns amongst others Zara Home, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Oysho, Pull&Bear, Stradivarius, Uterqüe and Lefties.

According to website AdvertisingGrow you should expect to spend around 120 euros per day to cover hotel and other costs, with Spain still one of the cheapest destinations for accommodation, food and drink. Local transportation is also reasonable and widely available.

For those who live and shop in Spain, they are unsurprised to find that shoppers are flying to the coutnry to take advantage of the cheaper clothing prices at stores like Zara.

