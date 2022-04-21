Steve Coogan: ‘Jimmy Savile drama The Reckoning will vindicate itself’

By Fergal MacErlean • 21 April 2022 • 15:31

Steve Coogan on set as Jimmy Savile. Credit: @CharlotteEmmaUK, Twitter

Steve Coogan has said the forthcoming Jimmy Savile drama The Reckoning will vindicate itself’.

Steve Coogan, who plays Jimmy Savile in BBC One drama The Reckoning this year, has spoken of the controversial project in a BBC Radio 5 Live interview on Wednesday, April 20.

Speaking with Nihal Arthanayake, Coogan said: “The script is very well written. And it’s something that needs to be talked about because to understand how predators operate, you have to look at the whole picture.

“Like any kind of figure who is repellent, you have to understand it.

“You have to look at the whole picture. You can’t just caricature them, because if he was a caricature, he wouldn’t have got away with it, because he had a certain amount of charisma.

“So you have to look at that and understand it, and then it’s less likely to happen in the future.”

The Reckoning was first announced in September 2021 and is written by Four Lives’ Neil McKay.

It’s set to tell the story of Savile’s life from his childhood to after his death.

Coogan also appeared on The One Show this week and explained that he felt “it’s better to talk about things than not talk about them”.

Coogan continued: “We need to recognise the environment in which [predators] thrive. Because he didn’t just trick individual people, he sort of tricked the nation through the media.”

The Reckoning is expected to air later this year on BBC One.

