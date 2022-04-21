Trending:

By Chris King • 21 April 2022 • 20:45

The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Friday, April 22. Image: pexels

The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Friday, April 22, will be 179.22 per cent more expensive than last year

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will rise this Friday, April 22, by 28.48 per cent compared to this Thursday 21. Once again the cost shoots above the €200/MWh mark.

According to data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), and collected by Europa Press, tomorrow’s average price in the ‘pool’ will be €207.77/MWh. That is some €46.05 more expensive than today’s €161.7/MWh.

Friday’s maximum price will be between 8am and 9am, at €244.10/MWh, while the minimum of €176.09/MWh will be recorded between 4am and 5am.


Compared to a year ago, the average price this Friday will be 179.22 per cent more expensive than the €74.41/MWh of April 22, 2021.

These prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated rate (the so-called PVPC), to which almost 11 million households in the country are subscribed, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

In fact, the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has verified that in 2021, around 1.25 million people switched from the PVPC to a rate in the free market at a fixed price.


