By Chris King • 21 April 2022 • 20:20

Top British TV presenter rushed into hospital was given 'hours to live'.

Martin Roberts, ‘Homes Under The Hammer’ presenter, rushed into hospital was told that he had ‘hours to live’



Martin Roberts, the 58-year-old presenter of ‘Homes Under The Hammer’, has today, Thursday, April 21, revealed a serious medical scare that resulted in his being rushed to hospital yesterday, Wednesday 20. After experiencing pains in his chest, Roberts was rushed to a hospital in the city of Bath.

He immediately underwent an emergency life-saving operation after doctors told him they had found “a massive amount of fluid” around his heart.

“Well, I have to say this isn’t where I expected to be watching Homes Under the Hammer”, the 58-year-old presenter said in a video recorded from his hospital bed today.

“Little bit of good news, little bit of bad news. I ended up in hospital in Bath yesterday. I had a few chest pains and just feeling generally lousy, so I was brought in here and turns out I had a massive amount of fluid all around my heart, which was actually stopping my heart working”.

“Had they not got rid of it, which they did in an emergency operation last night, then it’s sort of quite serious, like, hours to live kind of c***. So here I am, still around, thank goodness, thank god and angels, all those things”, he continued.

Adding, “There’s lots of other complicated things that have happened as a result, but we will work through those, and I’ll keep you updated. Meanwhile, there’s a good TV show on that I think I’ll watch here!”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.