Valencia Metro, plus Alicante and Castellon TRAM, to be free on Sundays

By Chris King • 21 April 2022 • 18:00

Photo of a metro train in Valencia. Image: Wikipedia - Daniel Erler CC BY-SA 2.5

Ximo Puig announces free rides on Valencia Metro, plus Alicante and Castellon TRAM for the next three months



Ximo Puig, the president of the Generalitat, announced today, Thursday, April 21, that trips on MetroValencia, the Alicante TRAM, and the Castellon TRAM will be free on Sundays for the next three months. He made this known during the control session in Les Corts.

This measure is being adopted by the Generalitat Valenciana in order to encourage the use of public transport, and subsequently is designed to help alleviate the impact of inflation on Valencian families.

The initiative complements the reduction in tariffs and tariff integration, and the Generalitat has also announced that the Alicante TRAM prices will be reduced by 50 per cent for all its users.

According to data from the Generalitat, a total of around 110,000 Valencians who regularly use this form of public transport on Sundays will benefit greatly from this free transport being made available. The objective is to get more people to use public transport and cut congestion, and pollution, with less private vehicles circulating in the city, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

