Villajoyosa extends permitted period for bonfires until May 31

By Linda Hall • 21 April 2022 • 17:02
SPRING BONFIRES: Permitted between dawn and 11am in Villajoyosa until May 31
Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall
VILLAJOYOSA town hall has prolonged the period when farmers and growers may burn stubble and agricultural waste.
This began on October 18 and should have finished on April 9 but has been extended to from April 26 until May 31.
During this time, bonfires may be lit from sunrise until 11am and must always be at least 50 metres away from trees.
“Conditions have improved after the prolonged episodes of rain in March and the halt over Easter prevented these activities which are necessary for for the municipality’s countryside,” La Vila’s Environment councillor Jose Carlos Gil said.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.