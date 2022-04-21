Villajoyosa extends permitted period for bonfires until May 31

By Linda Hall • 21 April 2022 • 17:02

SPRING BONFIRES: Permitted between dawn and 11am in Villajoyosa until May 31 Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

VILLAJOYOSA town hall has prolonged the period when farmers and growers may burn stubble and agricultural waste.

This began on October 18 and should have finished on April 9 but has been extended to from April 26 until May 31.

During this time, bonfires may be lit from sunrise until 11am and must always be at least 50 metres away from trees.

“Conditions have improved after the prolonged episodes of rain in March and the halt over Easter prevented these activities which are necessary for for the municipality’s countryside,” La Vila’s Environment councillor Jose Carlos Gil said.