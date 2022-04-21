By Laura Kemp • 21 April 2022 • 10:27

WATCH: Heartwarming videos of unwanted deaf and blind dog now living her best life. Image - TikTok

Plum the dog was born deaf and blind and her breeders wanted to euthanise her, but one man decided to take on the challenge and his heartwarming videos of Plum have gone viral on TikTok!

Aiden Mann has been sharing cute and funny videos on TikTok of his dogs, including Plum, a two-year-old adorable deaf and blind dog. In one video, which now has over 40,000 views on the social media platform, Aiden describes Plum’s beginnings ‘in her own words.’

The video explains how Plum “looked different and people did not like that.”

It then goes on to say, in Plum’s words: “But I had so much love to give. And I love everyone!”

“Then I met my dad who loved me no matter what. He brought me home to my new sister who was so patient with me.”

“Now I have my own special vest and make my own rules. I’ve learned to hold my own while playing and I am now living my best life.”

“Disability does not mean inability and we all deserve a happy life and a loving family.”

You can see more of Plum’s funny and heartwarming videos on Aiden’s TikTok page here

