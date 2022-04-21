By Laura Kemp • 21 April 2022 • 10:27
WATCH: Heartwarming videos of unwanted deaf and blind dog now living her best life. Image - TikTok
Aiden Mann has been sharing cute and funny videos on TikTok of his dogs, including Plum, a two-year-old adorable deaf and blind dog. In one video, which now has over 40,000 views on the social media platform, Aiden describes Plum’s beginnings ‘in her own words.’
The video explains how Plum “looked different and people did not like that.”
It then goes on to say, in Plum’s words: “But I had so much love to give. And I love everyone!”
“Then I met my dad who loved me no matter what. He brought me home to my new sister who was so patient with me.”
“Now I have my own special vest and make my own rules. I’ve learned to hold my own while playing and I am now living my best life.”
“Disability does not mean inability and we all deserve a happy life and a loving family.”
You can see more of Plum’s funny and heartwarming videos on Aiden’s TikTok page here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.