WATCH: Shocking moment Former Heavyweight champion MIKE TYSON repeatedly punches man on flight for harassing him

By Joshua Manning • 21 April 2022 • 17:12

WATCH: Shocking moment Mike Tyson repeatedly punches man on flight for harassing him Credit: Twitter @NoPlugMedia @TMZ

World-famous former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has been recorded repeatedly punching a man on a flight after he harassed him.

Mike Tyson has been recorded repeatedly punching a fellow passenger on a San Francisco to Florida flight on Wednesday 20, April. The footage was recorded by another passenger using his mobile phone and then sent to TMZ, and it shows former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson repeatedly punching a fan sitting behind him.

Credit: Twitter @NoPlugMedia @TMZ

Witnesses claim that the fan had spoken with Tyson in a cordial manner when boarding the plane, but the video evidence suggests that the passenger proceeded to bother and harass Tyson, eventually making him lose his cool and leading to the victim receiving a beating from the world-famous boxer.

“My boy just got beat up by Mike Tyson,’ stated the man shooting the video. “Yeah, he got f***ed up.”

The victim reportedly received medical attention after the incident, as he sported a bleeding forehead as seen in the footage, and reported the beating to the Police, but there has still been no comment as to whether or not Tyson will be investigated over the incident.

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

