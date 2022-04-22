‘Better Call Saul’ actor Bob Odenkirk receives a Hollywood Walk Of Fame star

By Chris King • 22 April 2022 • 3:57

Bob Odenkirk lying on his Star. Image.

A Hollywood Walk Of Fame star has been awarded to Bob Odenkirk of ‘Better Call Saul’, and ‘Breaking Bad’ fame



As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, this Monday, April 18, Bob Odenkirk, more popularly known as the lead character in ‘Better Call Saul’, received a star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

An accomplished and highly-acclaimed actor, Odenkirk’s name became globally recognised after starring in the iconic television series, Breaking Bad. He is an Emmy and SAG award-winning actor, who had his star placed alongside that of Bryan Cranston, his co-star in the series according to a CBS News report.

Since the first permanent star was inaugurated on March 28, 1960, on this world-famous Vine Street on Hollywood Boulevard, a total of 2,720 showbusiness names have been celebrated with the famed star.

Due to the roaring success of Breaking Bad, in 2015, Better Call Saul, was born. It has gone on to win a hatful of awards, including being nominated a mind-blowing 39 times for an Emmy Award.

Odenkirk’s star was celebrated on the same day that the sixth and final season of the hit show premiered. In attendance, along with the cast members, were writer peter Gould, and the show’s creator, Vince Gilligan, as reported by geo.tv.

