BREAKING NEWS: Russia planned to use Ukrainians as labor force to build cities in Siberia claims Ukrainian Official

Russia had a plan to use Ukrainians, deported from the occupied territories, to build three to five big cities of 300,000 to a million inhabitants in the remote region of Siberia according to Ukraine’s Secretary of the Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov in an interview with the Ukrainian Pravda.

He continued: “When they modelled it, we knew what they were talking about. Shoigu wrote in his article about what the citizens of the CIS countries would do. If you look at the people of the CIS countries, apart from our nation, who else is going to build? Other nations do not have the capacity, physically such a number, to be able to implement such projects. Moreover, when it comes to the production of oil and gas in Russia, the vast majority were our people who travelled for work. Therefore, the attack was not new for us. But it was unpleasant that Belarus decided to take part in it. We really didn’t expect this to happen. I can tell you that a couple of days before this there were phone calls to the Minister of Defence of Bilorussia and we were assured that they would not take part in this.”