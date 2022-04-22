Trending:

BREAKING NEWS: Russia planned to use Ukrainians as labor force to build cities in Siberia claims Ukrainian Official

By Joshua Manning • 22 April 2022 • 13:59

Russia planned to use deported Ukrainians as labor force to build cities in Siberia according to Ukraine’s Secretary of the Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov

Russia had a plan to use Ukrainians, deported from the occupied territories, to build three to five big cities of 300,000 to a million inhabitants in the remote region of Siberia according to Ukraine’s Secretary of the Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov in an interview with the Ukrainian Pravda.

Speaking on the rumours which had been spread on Western media concerning Russia creating new Siberian cities with possible labor camps, Danilov stated: 


“On 6 November 21st, Shoigu published an article titled “About the New Siberian Cities. Few people paid attention to this publication, but we pay attention to it. Having read it carefully at the time, we realised that the desire to develop Siberia at the expense of our people, namely our country, as we have done on numerous occasions, will never disappear. Shoigu outright voiced the plan – to build three to five large cities of 300,000 to a million inhabitants. And, accordingly, they were to be Ukrainians.”

He continued: “When they modelled it, we knew what they were talking about. Shoigu wrote in his article about what the citizens of the CIS countries would do. If you look at the people of the CIS countries, apart from our nation, who else is going to build? Other nations do not have the capacity, physically such a number, to be able to implement such projects. Moreover, when it comes to the production of oil and gas in Russia, the vast majority were our people who travelled for work. Therefore, the attack was not new for us. But it was unpleasant that Belarus decided to take part in it. We really didn’t expect this to happen. I can tell you that a couple of days before this there were phone calls to the Minister of Defence of Bilorussia and we were assured that they would not take part in this.”

