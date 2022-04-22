BREAKING NEWS: Russia planned to use Ukrainians as labor force to build cities in Siberia claims Ukrainian Official

By Joshua Manning • 22 April 2022 • 13:59
Russia had a plan to use Ukrainians, deported from the occupied territories, to build three to five big cities of 300,000 to a million inhabitants in the remote region of Siberia according to Ukraine’s Secretary of the Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov in an interview with the Ukrainian Pravda.
Speaking on the rumours which had been spread on Western media concerning Russia creating new Siberian cities with possible labor camps, Danilov stated:
He continued: “When they modelled it, we knew what they were talking about. Shoigu wrote in his article about what the citizens of the CIS countries would do. If you look at the people of the CIS countries, apart from our nation, who else is going to build? Other nations do not have the capacity, physically such a number, to be able to implement such projects. Moreover, when it comes to the production of oil and gas in Russia, the vast majority were our people who travelled for work. Therefore, the attack was not new for us. But it was unpleasant that Belarus decided to take part in it. We really didn’t expect this to happen. I can tell you that a couple of days before this there were phone calls to the Minister of Defence of Bilorussia and we were assured that they would not take part in this.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.