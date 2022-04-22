By Chris King • 22 April 2022 • 0:33

British pop star hospitalised after ‘unprovoked attack and robbery’ in New York

An ‘unprovoked attack and robbery’ in New York has left British pop star Tom Grennan hospitalised

As revealed on social media today, Thursday, April 21, British pop star Tom Grennan has suffered what was described as an ‘unprovoked attack and robbery’ while in New York. The 26-year-old singer-songwriter has been left hospitalised as a result.

The assault occurred in the district of Manhattan, leaving him with a ruptured ear, with a torn eardrum. Grennan had also previously fractured his jaw, which is believed to have been injured again in this attack.

John Dawkins, from Various Artists Management, posted on social media, ‘In the early hours of this morning, after Tom’s New York show, he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside a bar in Manhattan”.

‘Tom is currently in hospital being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured ear, torn eardrum, and an issue with his previously fractured jaw. We will update on future shows should changes need to be made. We wish to thank Tom’s incredible US fans for their support and understanding’.

This terrible incident came not long after Tom had performed at New York’s famous Bowery Ballroom. As a ‘thank you’ to fans who waited to meet him after the show, he posted photographs and videos for his followers on his official Instagram, telling them ‘the big apple 🍎 you lot are magic 💚’. Adding, ‘Great to meet you all afterwards! Thanks so much to everyone who came out’.

Celebrity pals of the singer showed their support for him, including Love Island‘s Laura Whitmore, who wrote, ‘OH God Tom I’m just seeing this! Jesus hope you’re ok. Sending love xx’, as reported by metro.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

