By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 April 2022 • 14:42

Buy your new home from Carrefour for less than 20,000 euros Source: carrefour

With property and building prices going up, imagine if you could buy your new homes for less than 20,000 euros – well you can now as Carrefour joins the market.

Prefabricated homes are not new in many countries but have yet to take off in Spain but this may be about to change with Carrefour models sold through their website costing between 13,000 and just over 18,000 euros.

Top of the range is the Anna priced at 18,202.21 euros. Although it is not huge at 26.8 square meters, it has two rooms, the main bedroom and the dining room with kitchen. For some that is more than enough but for others you may want to buy more than one to get the space you need with four units adding up to more than 100 square metres less than half the cost of building a new home.

The walls are 2.29 meters high with a thickness of 70 millimetres and the total dimensions four by 7.7 meters. Made from of Nordic fir wood the homes come with a five-year guarantee.

Accordidng to the Carrefour website, the houses are perfect for that extra space or for weekends. What adds to the attraction is that no construction is required on which to build the hosue and it can be erected in a very short space of time.

The smaller Sandra house costs only 13,090 euros and is somewhat smaller, with 21.5 square metres of living space and a 3.7 square metre terrace. Its layout allows for two bedrooms and a kitchen-dining room. It’s also made from Nordic spruce and comes with a five-year warranty.

Now that you can buy your new home from Carrefour for less than 20,000 euros, you could also by both units for a little over 35,000 euros and have a three bedroom unit of nearly 50 square metres. Maybe not for permanent living but certainly worth considering for that country hideaway or cottage on the beach.

