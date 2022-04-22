By Chris King • 22 April 2022 • 21:47

Covid numbers in Spain on Friday, April 22.

Covid numbers in Spain on Friday, April 22, released by the Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health released its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain today, Friday, April 22, collected from the autonomous communities. Data show that the average incidence rate in the last 14 days among those aged over 60 exceeds 500 cases.

However, the epidemiological curve for the last seven days shows a rate of 260 points. In both instances, as established by the covid ‘traffic light’, the infection rate is at “very high risk”.

Those with the greatest transmission rate are in the over 80 years of age bracket. They show a cumulative incidence of 731 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The rate stands at 443 cases from 60 to 69 years of age, and 583 in the group from 70 to 79.

The communities that continue to carry out tests optionally on the general population have registered more than 10,000 new infections every day in Spain. From the Tuesday before Easter they have recorded 123,822 infections in the last 10 days.

This is the rebound that health experts and authorities had warned of following the Holy Week holidays, and celebrations.

Since the last update on Tuesday 19, there has been an increase in the hospitalisation of patients. This figure now stands at figure stands at 6,119, a rise of 484.

Occupation in the ICUs continues to fall though, with 339 beds currently occupied by Covid patients in Spain. That is six fewer than last Tuesday 19, and equates to a capacity of 3.76 per cent of hospital beds being used. In the Basque Country, this capacity stands at 7.61 per cent; Castilla y Leon, with 6.32 per cent; Ceuta and Melilla, both with 5.88 per cent; and Catalonia with 5.38 per cent. Another 203 deaths from Covid have been registered since Tuesday. Of this total, 36 were in Galicia; 27 in Andalucia; 25 in Asturias; and Castilla y Leon with 24. At the extreme opposite, the Balearic Islands and Melilla were the only territories that did not record any deaths.



As Imserso data suggests, the outlook in care homes remains favourable, with new cases and deaths continuing to decline. Registered infections have dropped from 4,116 positives two weeks ago, to 3,950, and from 63 deaths to 62, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.