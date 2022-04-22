By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 April 2022 • 7:27

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first family picture including surviving new-born Source: Instagram

The Manchester United and Portugal football star shared the first pictures of his family following the loss of the new-born twin boy, including the surviving girl.

The pictures were taken after the couple returned home with the new addition to the family, with Ronaldo saying: “Now was the time to be grateful for the life.”

He added that they had both felt the love from everyone who had shared in their grief at the loss of their little boy.

Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez, already have a four-year-old daughter and three other children, said: “Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us.

“We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures.”

Speaking about the experience Ronaldo said he had been moved by the minute’s applause received from fans at Tuesday’s game between Liverpool and Manchester United, with both teams also showing their solidarity with the player.

Ronaldo said that he and his family would “never forget this moment of respect and compassion, after feeling the greatest pain that any parents can feel”.

Ronaldo has been inundated with messages of support and condolences from around the world, with Manchester United posting on social media: “Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sharing of the first family picture since arriving home has touched everyone with the pictures going viral.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.