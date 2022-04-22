Defence Minister defends Boris Johnson over Partygate as PM goes under third investigation

By Joshua Manning • 22 April 2022 • 18:35

Leo Docherty, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Defence People and Veterans defended Boris Johnson in the face of the third “Partygate” investigation.

Leo Docherty defended Boris Johnson in the face of his third partygate investigation telling the PA news agency while at the Invictus games at The Hague: “It’s pretty much done and dusted in the sense that the Prime Minister’s apologised for the fixed-penalty notice he received. In my opinion I regard that as matter closed. I really want to see him being able to get on with the job. People I think are sick of it and want us to move on frankly. I think outside the Westminster bubble, I think people realise that the partygate story is just sort of fizzling out I would say.”

The Defence Minister continued: “I wouldn’t be in my job if I didn’t have absolute faith in him, in the fact that he is a leader of great energy and integrity who is going to deal with Britain’s most important challenges over the coming years which are huge economic challenges that we have with global inflation.”

Speaking on whether History will remember Boris Johnson as a good Prime Minister, Docherty stated: “Yeah, I think history will, of course he’s got a number of years to serve as prime minister, but I think history will judge him as someone who was successful as a political leader because he could communicate a sense of hope about the future, because he’s very, very interested in science and technology and innovation.”

The Defence Minister also added that Boris Johnson “encapsulates that positive, aspirational view of the great British future. That’s why I support him and that’s why my constituents are very enthusiastic about him as our Prime Minister.”