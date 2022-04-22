Enjoy an afternoon at the Age Concern Charity Fashion Show in Fuengirola

By Laura Kemp • 22 April 2022 • 16:16
Fibbers Irish Bar. Image - Facebook
THERE are a limited number of tickets available for an Age Concern Fuengirola and Mijas Charity Fashion Show and lunch on May 25 at 3pm.
It will be held at Fibbers Irish Bar in Torreblanca with tickets costing €12 available from the Age Concern charity shop in Los Boliches.
Guests can enjoy a Ploughman’s Lunch as well as a glass of wine, cava, small beer or soft drink as they view the fashion and enjoy the afternoon in the company of friends.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.