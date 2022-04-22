Enjoy an afternoon at the Age Concern Charity Fashion Show in Fuengirola

By Laura Kemp • 22 April 2022 • 16:16

Fibbers Irish Bar. Image - Facebook

Enjoy food and drink while watching Age Concern’s Charity Fashion Show at Fibbers Irish Bar in Fuengirola.

THERE are a limited number of tickets available for an Age Concern Fuengirola and Mijas Charity Fashion Show and lunch on May 25 at 3pm.

It will be held at Fibbers Irish Bar in Torreblanca with tickets costing €12 available from the Age Concern charity shop in Los Boliches.

Guests can enjoy a Ploughman’s Lunch as well as a glass of wine, cava, small beer or soft drink as they view the fashion and enjoy the afternoon in the company of friends.

