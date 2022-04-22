By Tamsin Brown • 22 April 2022 • 15:29

Ferran Freixa: Benidorm exhibition showcases successful photographer's career. Image: Jesus Mateo, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

‘Ferran Freixa: La luz presente’ is the first exhibition since the photographer’s death last year and the first in the province of Alicante.

‘Ferran Freixa: La luz presente’ is an extensive retrospective collection of 70 photographs and includes images from some of the best-known series by the Barcelona-born photographer. It is the first exhibition since his death last year and the first time his work has been exhibited in the province of Alicante. It is the result of a collaboration between the Benidorm Town Hall and the Photographic Foundation.

The Benidorm councillor for Historical and Cultural Heritage, Ana Pellicer, said: “The exhibition will allow the viewer to delve into the creative production of Ferran Freixa and discover the poetry that exists in all his photographs.” Freixa explored themes such as the passage of time and the traces it leaves in architecture, the beauty of everyday objects and urban landscapes, the Mediterranean, the ruin and erosion of cultural heritage and how nature recovers its stolen land.

Freixa was a nationally and internationally renowned photographer who had exhibitions in galleries and museums all over the world. ‘Ferran Freixa. La luz presente’ will be on display at the Museu Boca del Calvari in Benidorm until 15 June.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.