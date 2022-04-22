Finestrat and Guadalest set shining examples as official Tourist Municipalities

By Linda Hall • 22 April 2022 • 13:21

FINESTRAT ATTRACTION: Visitors to the Gastronomic and Traditional Market” Photo credit: Finestrat town hall

FINESTRAT and Guadalest recently received the certificates that officially named them Valencian Community Tourist Municipalities.

Francesc Colomer, who heads the Valencian Community’s Tourist Board, expressed his respect for the way in which both towns had been able to meet all the demands of the 2018 Tourist Municipality Statute. He also stressed the efforts that they were making to continue advancing as tourist destinations.

Visiting Finestrat, Colomer explained that the changes that the Generalitat introduced with the new statute not only sought to “count up tourists” but to set the pattern for the tourist municipalities it wanted for the future.

As Finestrat prepared for its Mercat Gastronomic i Tradicional market on April 23 and 24, Colomer explained that Finestrat was a prime example of how to transform the tourism model.

“Finestrat occupies a position on the frontline earned on its own merit by understanding that routine management is the last thing that is needed,” Colomer said.

That same day, Colomer also visited Guadalest to present the local mayor Enrique Ponsoda with the town’s own Tourist Municipality certificate.

“Localities like Guadalest correspond to the model of the new tourist municipalities we wish to recognise,” Colomer said to the local mayor, Enrique Ponsoda.

In Guadalest’s case, the award was well-earned for sending out a message of hope for similar small inland towns, he added.

The Tourist Board chief also recognised that the town had directed its efforts towards “hospitality, sustainability, accessibility and digital transformation while working with the private sector.