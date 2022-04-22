Ghostbuster´s star Bill Murray under investigation for ‘inappropriate behavior’ as film set shutdown

By Fergal MacErlean • 22 April 2022 • 11:03

Bill Murray. Credit: @DiscussingFilm, Twitter

Production on Being Mortal, a film starring, directed and written by Aziz Ansari, has been halted due to a complaint against Bill Murray for “inappropriate behavior”.

The complaint against Bill Murray was reportedly filed specifically against the American actor, comedian, and writer who is best known for his roles in Groundhog Day, Ghostbusters, The Jungle Book and Lost In Translation, Deadline reported exclusively on Thursday, April 21.

The complaint was filed last week and an investigation is ongoing, sources previously told the outlet. Ansari is not involved, insiders said.

Being Mortal also stars Keke Palmer and Seth Rogen, 40, who was not involved in the complaint or investigation, according to Page Six.

On Thursday the film was ceased indefinitely amid an investigation into Murray´s on-set actions.

“After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time,” Searchlight Pictures wrote in a letter issued to cast and crew.

“We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project.”

Murray, 71, has a long history of making enemies on the sets of his TV and film projects.

In 2000, he famously fell out with co-star Lucy Liu while filming Charlie’s Angels.

Liu claimed Murray made “inexcusable and unacceptable” comments to her on set.

Charlie’s Angels co-star Drew Barrymore also addressed the incident last year, saying: “What really happened was Bill was just in a — you know, comedians can be a little dark sometimes — and he just came in in a bad mood.”

Being Mortal is based on Atul Gawande’s nonfiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End.

