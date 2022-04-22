By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 April 2022 • 10:00

Guinness launches cold brew coffee beer in the UK Soufce: Guinness

Cold brew coffee beer, what next you might ask Guinness who this week launches the product in the UK after the beer achieves success in the US.

Diageo, owners of Guinness, have been looking for some time to expand their range of products in an effort to compliment the pints of the beloved black stuff and to reduce their reliance on the best seller.

But whether the Nitro coffee beer will sell anywhere else other than in the US remains to be seen

Available from today Friday April 22nd in all Tesco stores and from Monday in other outlets, the coffee beer comes in a 440ml can.

Guinness say the drink compliments the existing coffee flavours in the standard brew, which has cold brew coffee that has been steeped for long periods in cold water.

As a result the beer has around the same caffeine content as a standard cup of decaf coffee.

Grainne Wafer, Global Grand Director for Guinness said: “The coffee notes already in Guinness make the creation of Guinness cold brew coffee beer a natural – and delicious – next step in our proud history of innovation.”

She added that the company hoped the product would introduce new consumers to the brand.

Diageo have been working to expand the brand with Guinness MicroDraught, which allows people to pour a pub-quality pint of Guinness at home, as well as the alcohol-free beer Guinness 0.0% being launched over the last year.

The company is also looking to make a major push into European and Asian markets this year, with the new variants expected to do well.

Guinness are also set to open a new brewery and cultural centre in Covent Gardens in the middle of London in 2023, which will house a microbrewery, shop, rooftop bar and kitchen.

The site will also serve as the home of Guinness’ London training programmes.

With news today that shoppers are cutting back as inflation bites, it will be interesting to see how willing UK consumers are to try Guinness’ new cold brew coffee beer.

