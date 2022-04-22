By Matthew Roscoe • 22 April 2022 • 8:35

Hollywood actor praises WWE star ahead of milestone anniversary. Image: Twitter

Hollywood actor praises WWE star ahead of milestone anniversary.

Fans and fellow wrestlers have paid tribute to the star for his long career in the pro-wrestling company.

HOLLYWOOD actor John Cena has praised WWE star Randy Orton ahead of his milestone anniversary in pro-wrestling’s top company.

42-year-old Randy Orton will be celebrating 20 years with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on April 25 and past and present stars have been paying tribute to the wrestler for his long and successful career.

Hollywood actor and former WWE champion John Cena took to Twitter to pay his respect to the ‘Viper’.

“For 20 years @RandyOrton has cemented his legacy as 1 of the greatest @WWE Superstars ever,” the Fast and Furious actor wrote.

“I have the utmost respect for every achievement he’s earned & CONTINUES to earn.

The Suicide Squad star added: “But my genuine love & admiration for him is in his maturity & growth as a human being. Here’s to RKO!”

Former WWE Champion John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) wrote: “If you build a sports entertainer from the ground up….you get Randy Orton. Congrats to one of the all time greats! So proud of you and your incredible career-and you are better than ever!”

Orton is one of the most decorated WWE superstars in the company’s history having been crowned World Champion 14 times as well as winning the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Title once each.

He is also one of only a handful to have lasted this long within the company, with The Undertaker wrestling the longest for WWE boss Vince McMahon.

The Apex Predator recently noted that he wanted to continue wrestling into his 50s.

Speaking to WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin on The Broken Skull Sessions podcast, the ‘Legend Killer’ revealed: “At 40, I want to wrestle another decade if I can. So I know, it’s [working out] not about getting my pecs out here like Bobby Lashley and Batista’s. It’s about making sure my shoulder stays in its socket. I just need to maintain. It’s all about longevity for me man, I wanna be able to do this as long as I can.”

