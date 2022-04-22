Man gets a nasty shock as he inhales drill bit at his dental clinic and doesn´t notice

By Fergal MacErlean • 22 April 2022 • 16:59

Credit: drshohmelian

One American man´s visit to the dentist took a nasty turn when he swallowed a drill bit but didn´t notice.

The Illinois man reportedly inhaled the dentist’s drill bit and had to go to the hospital to get it removed, WRAL.COM reported on April 19

Tom Jozsi, 60, told WISN-TV that he was at the dentist getting a filling in one of his teeth.

The Illinois man had to be told he had swallowed a tool as he didn´t realise despite being fully awake.

“I didn’t really even feel it going down. All I felt was a cough. When they did the CT scan they realized, ‘You didn’t swallow it. You inhaled it,’” he said.

Dr. Abdul Alraiyes, at Aurora Medical Centre in Kenosha, Wisconsin, said the one-inch bit was so deep in his lung that normal scopes couldn’t reach it

Thankfully the medical team was able to navigate to reach and safely remove the drill piece which had lodged in Jozsi´s lung as he had coughed as it was in his mouth.

“I was never so happy as when I opened my eyes, and I saw him with a smile under that mask shaking a little plastic container with the tool in it,” Jozsi said.

Joszki said he now keeps the drill bit on a shelf at home.

