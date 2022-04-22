Jalon flea market offers antiques and collector’s items every Saturday

By Tamsin Brown • 22 April 2022 • 21:37

Find antiques and collector's items at the weekly Jalon flea market. Image: Jalon Town Hall

The Jalon flea market is one of the most important in the region and is not to be missed by anyone interested in antiques or other curious items.

The Jalon flea market, which is held every Saturday from 9am to 2pm in the area of L’Azud, is one of the oldest in La Marina and is extremely popular with not only local residents, but also tourists who arrive on day trips from Benidorm. It is held right next to the Cooperativa de la Mare de Déu Pobra, an excellent winery that is also worth a visit. Many people take advantage of the trip to the flea market to also buy wine or oil.

The Jalon flea market has many stalls specialising in collector’s items such as stamps, coins, banknotes, stones, shells and fossils, as well as antiques including furniture, ceramics, farming accessories and other curious items. The market is not to be missed by those who are up for a spot of bargaining.

