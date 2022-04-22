By Laura Kemp • 22 April 2022 • 15:51

New municipal nursery Marbella. Image - Marbella Council

MARBELLA Council has started the construction work on a municipal nursery in the surroundings of Avenida Valeriano Rodríguez de Las Chapas.

The idea is to significantly reduce the cost of planting flowers in public areas throughout the city as the Council currently spends some €200,000 annually on purchasing plants from external companies.

According to Councillor Diego López savings on growing rather than purchasing seedlings for the most popular plants will be petunias, down by 85 per cent, begonias 90 per cent, marigolds 91 per cent and impatiens 95 per cent.

He said that “the installation of 833 square metres of pools is planned, which would allow the production of almost 42,000 plants and with some eight cycles annually would ensure that all annual needs are supplied.”

The Council plans to also use the new site as a teaching aid for school children who will be shown how professional growers are able to manage the climatic conditions by optimising ambient temperature and humidity.

Neither price nor likely construction time have been revealed although the Council believes that there will be significant long-term savings.

