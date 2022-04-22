Palace staff accuse the Duke of Sussex of ‘breathtaking arrogance’

By Fergal MacErlean • 22 April 2022 • 9:39

Prince Harry at The Invictus Games. Credit: @ritaag, Twitter

The comments come as Prince Charles is said to be at ‘end of his tether’ over ‘loose cannon’ Prince Harry’s latest TV interview.

Prince Harry in an interview with NBC’s Today programme on Wednesday, April 20, expressed concerns for Her Majesty, suggesting he felt the need to look out for her interests.

“I’m making sure she’s protected and has got the right people around her,” the Duke said.

Prince Charles is said to be at the end of his tether over the comment, The Sun reports.

Palace staff have also accused the Duke of Sussex of ‘breathtaking arrogance’, according to the newspaper.

An insider, told The Sun, that Harry’s self-delusion knows “no bounds” and has urged him to “start thinking before he opens his mouth”.

They added: “The Queen doesn’t deserve this.”

The comments come as Harry’s aides are said to be “drawing up plans” for him to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

The Duke may reach a “resolution” with the Met Police over his security row so that he is able to attend Her Majesty’s special milestone, it is reported.

Harry is suing the Government after his Met Police armed guards were removed when the couple quit royal duty to live in the US.

The last day of the Invictus Games, which Harry founded, takes place on Friday, April 22, at which the Sussexes have been well received by attendees.

Held in the Netherlands this year, it honours wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women

One Dutch admirer wrote on Twitter: “We welcomed him and his beautiful wife with open arms, with the highest regard to their safety!

“He does amazing work here, also for our veterans and we respect and love him for it.

“He gave so many people a second chance on life. He listens and provides so they can shine!”

