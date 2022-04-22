By Chris King • 22 April 2022 • 19:06

Polar jet stream from Greenland to hit Andalucia this weekend. Image: flickr

Andalucia will experience cold conditions this weekend due to a polar jet stream from Greenland



AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has predicted a pretty gloomy weekend of weather in Andalucia, at least until Sunday, April 24 at least. An Atlantic storm is due to bring lower temperatures today, Friday 22, and this will continue through Saturday 23.

Today should see cloudy skies, with a high probability of rain, spreading from west to east. Granada province can expect these cloudy skies for almost the whole day.

Inland provinces, such as Jaen, Cordoba, and Sevilla, can look forward to the same pattern. Both minimum and maximum temperatures will fall by a couple of degrees, making it very cold for this time of year.

Huelva, Almeria, Malaga and Cadiz provinces will experience less rain today, and this is especially less likely in the eastern parts of Andalucia. The Mediterranean coastline could suffer strong gusts of wind blowing from the west to the southeast.

Saturday, April 23

Saturday will continue much the same way as Friday, marked by cloudy skies and showers. It is possible they will dissipate during the afternoon, although Jaen and Cordoba can expect more constant downpours of rain.

Huelva, Cadiz, Almeria, and Malaga should experience the worst of the rain, which will probably fall for most of the day. Minimum temperatures in these western parts of Andalucia will drop, although the maximums could increase slightly.

The rest of Andalucia will remain the same as Friday, with the strong westerly winds possibly making another appearance. This is especially more likely on the Mediterranean coast and the area of ​​the Strait, but the winds should fade during the afternoon.

Sunday, April 24

Sunday should be the most stable day of the weekend, with no rainfall forecast in most of Andalucia. Despite this, the sky will continue to be cloudy, with minimum temperatures dropping throughout the community. Maximums, on the other hand, should start to rise slightly.

In general, Spain will suffer the effects of a new polar ‘jet stream’ phenomenon bringing cold air from Greenland. A powerful anticyclone has caused a single polar jet to split into two forks, with one of these forks heading towards the Spanish mainland, where it will affect the whole country, as reported by europasur.es.

