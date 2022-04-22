By Laura Kemp • 22 April 2022 • 15:54
Credit: Malaga Provincial Council
The campaign was carried out in the cities of Lisbon and Porto for seven days using adverts on Instagram and Facebook.
It has targeted those potential holidaymakers in the two major cities who are aged between 18 and 60 and was divided into a number of categories promoting the sun and beach, active tourism and gastronomy, with added information about the most important destinations on the Costa del Sol.
Margarita Del Cid, head of the tourist agency said that “due to the geographical proximity to Andalucia and the Costa del Sol, Portuguese tourists usually travel in the mid and low season, so are the perfect target to contribute to the amount of out of season tourism in our destination.”
The majority of Portuguese tourists spend the night in hotels (72 per cent) and in the houses of relatives or friends (11 per cent) with most making their own arrangements rather than taking a package.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
