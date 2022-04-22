By Chris King • 22 April 2022 • 22:09

Price of electricity in Spain this Saturday, April 22, falls by 58.48 per cent



The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will plummet 58.48 per cent this Saturday, April 23, compared to today, Friday 22. As a result, this fall produces the second-lowest price so far this year, dropping below the €90/MWh mark.

According to data published by the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), and collected by Europa Press, specifically, the average price of the ‘pool’ this Saturday will be €86.25/MWh. That is some €121.52 cheaper than today’s €207.77/MWh.

Saturday’s maximum price will be between 11pm and 12 midnight, at €182.48/MWh, while the minimum of just €1.17/MWh will be between 4pm and 7pm. In fact, between 12 midday and 7pm, there will be a total of seven hours in which the price will be below €5.00/MWh.

Compared to a year ago, the average price this Saturday will be 25.8 per cent more expensive than the €68.56/MWh of April 23, 2021.

These prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated rate – the so-called PVPC – to which almost 11 million households in the country are subscribed, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million that have contracted their supply in the free market.

In fact, the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has verified that in 2021, around 1.25 million people switched from the PVPC to a rate in the free market at a fixed price.

