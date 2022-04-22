Britney Spears wants to hold her baby in her womb ´for eternity´ the star says in a pregnancy update

By Fergal MacErlean • 22 April 2022 • 12:54

Image: Britney Spears. Credit: britneyspears, Instagram

The beaming Princess of Pop and mum-of-two has shared an update on her pregnancy with fans on Instagram.

Princess of Pop Britney Spears in an Instagram post on Thursday, April 21, said: “’I genuinely like holding this precious miracle inside of me.

“I just want time to stop and hold it in here for eternity … the stillness of holding something so holy and beautiful inside me makes me feel more blessed than anything.”

Spears, 40, is expecting her first child with Sam Asghari, 28, who she got engaged to last September after nearly five years of dating.

In her Instagram video the singer rocks up in a green hoodie from Beyonce and shows off her swelling belly.

She wrote: “This is one of the longest videos I have ever made … it’s almost 2 min buddy!!!

… it’s time I TAKE MY TIME ⏰ !!! Pssss @beyonce thank you for this cool green hoodie 💚 !!!”

Fans lapped up her appearance and vitality

“It´s amazing to see the fire back in your eyes,” one wrote.

Some didn´t like her super teeny ripped denim shorts.“No no Brit!!!! Low rise shorts/jeans are 20yrs ago!,” a fan commented

An another was put off by her jerky movements

“Please stop moving like that!!!,” they screamed.

In her post Britney also reflected on her first two pregnancies with sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, and how she didn’t let her mother Lynne Spears hold them when they were born.

“I was probably extreme but I couldn’t let go !!! Almost too bonded !!! Talk about mama bear … good God !!!”

