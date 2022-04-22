By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 April 2022 • 14:17

Sabadell joins the battle of online accounts without commissions or fees Spurce: Sabadell

The growth of online bank accounts that do not charge commissions or fees has promoted Sabadell Bank to follow suit, this after they conducted research into banking trends.

The bank, who until as little as three years ago offered free banking, lost many of its clients when it introduced a monthly charge which many deemed excessive. With many unable to meet the requirements for free banking and especially during the pandemic many customers looked elsewhere with a number of banks including BBVA and Santander offering such options.

But now Sabadell, who pride themselves on offering their service in languages other than Spanish, and in particular in English, have launched their own fee free online account.

Known as the Digital Expansión Account, it is only being offered to new customers. The fee and commission free account has no binding conditions, no administration or maintenance fees and no fees for issuing a card according to their website.

You also do not need to meet any conditions and do not need a salary to open the account either.

The account also allows Bizum payments, free online transfer for domestic and SEPA transactions and account holders can withdraw cash for free using their debit card at any of the bank’s terminals.

For many the completely app drive account will be perfect but it may be a stumbling block for others who want to take advantage of the Sabadell online account without commissions or fees.

