By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 April 2022 • 13:10

Six-year-old girl mistakes tequila for juice, gets classmates drunk

Parents at a nursery school in Michigan in the US complained when their children arrived home dizzy and a little confused, when she mistook a bottle of tequila for juice that she wanted to share with her friends.

The six-year-old brought what she thought was juice and shared it with a number of her classmates without realising that the bottle of José Cuervo brand tequila, with 10% graduation, was alcohol.

The teacher had not noticed that the girl had shared the drink nor was she aware of what drink she had shared until one of her classmates who claimed that they were too late in trying to stop her from sharing the contents of the pink bottle, told the teacher.

She was able to stop any more being shared but told local news media: “Too many things went through my head. What if it was already open before I went home? How much was inside?”

The school issued a statement that said: “While we try to control what children bring to school, sometimes this is not possible. It is unfortunate that these types of adult beverages can be so easily mistaken for children’s beverages.”

In an interesting twist the children believe that the parents should be punished for allowing the six-year-old to mistake tequila for juice that led to her friends becoming drunk.

