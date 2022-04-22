By Joshua Manning • 22 April 2022 • 16:30

Spanish TV Celebrity's wife dies after choking on a carrot in Marbella

A Spanish TV Celebrity’s wife has died after choking on a carrot in a restaurant in Marbella.

The wife of forensic scientist and psychiatrist José Cabrera who worked on the Spanish television programme “Cuarto Milenio” has died after choking on a carrot in Marbella, as reported by Vanitatis.

The couple had reportedly been spending their holidays in Marbella, when eating at a restaurant, she put a piece of carrot into her mouth, which proceeded to get stuck in her throat causing her to choke and eventually leading to her asphyxiation.Despite efforts to save the woman, she was declared dead and Cabrera has since stated: “it was so unexpected that I can’t say anything.”

The couple have a daughter, and she and Cabrera have thanked the general public as well as friends and family for the support they have received during these difficult times following the incident in Marbella. Despite his grief, the psychiatrist has continued with his television programmes. Just yesterday he was seen on ‘Cuarto milenio’ because, in his own words, life goes on and there he is able to contribute with his experience as a forensic doctor and psychiatrist.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.