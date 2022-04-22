By Joshua Manning • 22 April 2022 • 17:49

"The Spanish flag flies once again in Kyiv" as Spanish Embassy reopens Credit: Ministerio de Interior

The Spanish Government have announced the reopening of the Spanish Embassy in Kyiv.

The Spanish Government took to Twitter to announce the news of the reopening of the Spanish Embassy in Kyiv:

“The Spanish flag flies again in Kyiv

At 14.00 local time the Spanish embassy in Ukraine has reopened.

Credit: Twitter @interiorgob

🇪🇸 La bandera de España vuelve a ondear en Kiev A las 14.00 hora local ha reabierto la embajada española en 🇺🇦 Miembros del Grupo Especial de Operaciones #GEO de @policia han izado la bandera española en el edificio, que les ha entregado la embajadora, Silvia Cortés pic.twitter.com/oaBM6psCTc — Ministerio del Interior (@interiorgob) April 22, 2022

At 1pm Spanish time, the Spanish flag was raised once again at the Spanish Embassy in Kyiv revealed Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares , stressing that “it is another way of supporting Ukraine”. Albares is currently in Venice attending the inauguration of the Spanish pavilion at the Art Biennale.

President of the Spanish Government Pedro Sanchez had already announced on Monday that the embassy would reopen in “the next few days” and on Thursday he confirmed its imminent reopening, in line with what some European partners and also the EU delegation in Ukraine itself have been doing over the last week.

The Spanish Embassy in Kyiv had been closed the day after Russia’s invasion with the Spanish Diplomatic Legation Staff and its Ambassador, Silvia Cortés Marín, being evacuated on 25 February.

The news follows an announcement made earlier this week by The President of the Spanish Government Pedro Sanchez, when he tweeted: “Spain is with Ukraine. In a few days we will reopen the Spanish embassy in Kyiv, as a sign of our commitment to the Ukrainian people. This is Putin’s war against the values that the EU represents. That is why unity is our main strength. #PedroSánchezESp”

