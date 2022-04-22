By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 April 2022 • 12:01

Timber residential tower lumbers up to be the world’s tallest Source: Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects

For many of us living in a high rise block is already a scary thought let alone the world’s tallest building, but how about the world’s tallest timber residential tower.

The block designed by Danish firm Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects (SHL) is to be built in Switzerland and will according to the architects offer modern, high-quality housing with a maximum inflow of daylight.

A press release by the firm says that the idea is create a block that is “rooted in the area’s historical context.”

That means in keeping with traditional building styles that will see the building covered in

dark red and yellow terracotta bricks combined with dusty green-coloured details. The architects also want the block to add to the natural beauty of the area and to reflect the area’s history, which is why it is also being named Rocket & Tigerli after the locomotives once produced at the site of its development.

The high rise timber apartment block will be built in Winterthur in Switzerland and will in the words of the architects: “Have a significant influence on the community, socially as well as aesthetically. Because of the strong expertise Switzerland has, when it comes to building in wood, we are particularly proud to be working on this ground-breaking project.”

In keeping with modern town planning the block will include retail space, a sky bar and a hotel. The 100 metre tall construction is expected to be completed and ready for residents to move into by 2026.

The building will set a record for a load bearing timber construction and will “introduces an innovative construction system that examines wood as a natural replacement for concrete.”

SHL were chosen in a competitive bid ahead of seven other architectural firms with the awarding jury saying: By dissolving the original block structure and integrating the detached buildings a larger facade area is achieved and thus more daylight, as well as a stronger connection to the surrounding environment.”

Currently the world’s tallest timber block is the 85 metre tall in the Norwegian town of Brumunddal, which opened in 2019. The 18-story structure contains apartments, office space and the aptly named Wood Hotel.

With the timber residential tower set to be the world’s tallest when it is built in Switzerland, it may well pave the way for more innovative, groundbreaking and sustainable structures.

