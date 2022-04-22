By Laura Kemp • 22 April 2022 • 15:48

Torremolinos escape games. Image - Torremolinos Council

For the first time, Torremolinos Council will support two escape games with the first of them entitled ‘Enigma Da Vinci’ taking place this Saturday, April 23 in the gardens of the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Center.

These are games of physical and mental adventure in which the participants must have the skills to decipher the enigmas that they encounter and in ‘Enigma Da Vinci’ they will have to unveil the secrets of one of the great geniuses of history

The activity will take place in two sessions, the first from 12.30pm to 2pm and the second from 5pm to 6.30pm with 42 players broken down into teams of four to six competing in each session.

Participants must be 13 years or older and registration at [email protected] may be made giving a name and a WhatsApp ready telephone number.

In May, it will be the turn of Biohazard with joining details to follow in our next edition.

