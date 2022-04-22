By Laura Kemp • 22 April 2022 • 15:48
Torremolinos escape games. Image - Torremolinos Council
These are games of physical and mental adventure in which the participants must have the skills to decipher the enigmas that they encounter and in ‘Enigma Da Vinci’ they will have to unveil the secrets of one of the great geniuses of history
The activity will take place in two sessions, the first from 12.30pm to 2pm and the second from 5pm to 6.30pm with 42 players broken down into teams of four to six competing in each session.
Participants must be 13 years or older and registration at [email protected] may be made giving a name and a WhatsApp ready telephone number.
In May, it will be the turn of Biohazard with joining details to follow in our next edition.
