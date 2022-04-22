Two Almeria City two-year-olds stage their own Great Escape

By Linda Hall • 22 April 2022 • 19:57

ADVENTURE-SEEKERS: Nursery school set out on their ride-on toys Photo credit: Amazon

TWO two-year-olds, each on a ride-on toy, slipped unseen out of their Almeria City nursery school at 10am on April 18.

They were stopped 300 metres away on Calle Calzada de Castro when an elderly woman’s carer saw them waiting at traffic lights. Taking charge of the toddlers, she rang the Policia Nacional whose patrol car later coincided with two assistants from the state-run nursery, looking for their charges.

The officers took the children back to the school, also reporting the incident to the Public Prosecution department responsible for juvenile cases.

As April 18 was not a school day, a concessionary had taken over from the normal staff to provide nursery school service for working parents.

The nursery’s Parents’ Association as well as the mother of one of children, Alba Tejada, told the La Voz de Almeria daily that they had now complained to the concessionary company.

The regional governmen also told the same newspaper that their Inspection department was investigating the incident and would take “appropriate steps.”

Meanwhile the manager of the concessionary company admitted that the “episode” had happened, while maintaining “things like this can happen and in fact happen each day in many schools.”

Mothers at the school did not agree, arguing that this could never be considered “a normal occurrence.”