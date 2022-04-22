By Matthew Roscoe • 22 April 2022 • 11:01

Breaking update: Casualties reported after Ukrainian military transport plane crashes near Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

The ‘An-26’ reportedly crashed in Volnyansky district, in the Zaporizhzhia region, while performing a “technical flight”.

UPDATE 11.01 am (April 22) – Multiple casualties have been reported after a Ukrainian military transport plane crashed near Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine at around 9 am (local time) on Friday, April 22.

In an update released via the regional military administration, it was revealed that one person has been killed as a result of the crash and two have been injured. It is unknown at this time whether these figures are likely to rise.

A statement from the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration said: “Today at 09:00 in the area of ​​Mikhailovka of the Zaporozhye area the AN-26 plane which, according to preliminary information, belonged to Ukraine crashed.

“The aircraft was performing a technical flight. It is currently known that one person was killed and two were injured. The number of crew and the reasons for the fall are being clarified.

“According to preliminary and unconfirmed information, the plane hit an electric pole, as a result of which the engine caught fire. The SES and relevant bodies are working at the scene.”

ORGINAL 10.19 am (April 22) – A UKRAINIAN military transport plane crashes in southern Ukraine, believed to be near Zaporizhzhia, according to local authorities on Friday, April 22.

The ‘An-26’ reportedly crashed in the Volnyansky district, in the Zaporizhzhia region, while performing a “technical flight”.

The regional military administration has reportedly confirmed that there have been casualties.

A statement from the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration said: “An An-26 aircraft crashed in the Vilnianskyi district of the Zaporizhzhya region today. The aircraft was on a technical flight. There were casualties. The circumstances are being investigated. More details to follow.”

The Antonov An-26 (NATO reporting name: Curl) is a twin-engined turboprop civilian and military transport aircraft, designed and produced in the Soviet Union from 1969 to 1986.

The Zaporizhzhia region has been subjected to numerous attacks from Russian forces since the beginning of the invasion on February 24.

This is a breaking news story, we will update you with further information when it is made available.

