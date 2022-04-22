Trending:

Watch as abandoned dogs are rescued in Ukraine

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 April 2022

Watch as abandoned dogs are rescued in Ukraine Source: Twitter

With the war ongoing often the animals are forgotten by their human friends and there is nothing more tragic.

Being rescued however is just a wonderful moment that has to be shared, a moment of love, affection and joy that belies the horror of war. Enjoy!

Abandoned animals rescued in Ukraine from goodnews

Remember if you do want to donate for pets in need in Ukraine there are no shortage of charities like bluecross who are helping, plus many of the local pet shops are arranging for donations to be sent. A quick search online will also link you directly to those pet shelters in Ukraine who need help.

