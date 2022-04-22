By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 April 2022 • 15:00

Watch as abandoned dogs are rescued in Ukraine Source: Twitter

With the war ongoing often the animals are forgotten by their human friends and there is nothing more tragic.

Being rescued however is just a wonderful moment that has to be shared, a moment of love, affection and joy that belies the horror of war. Enjoy!

Remember if you do want to donate for pets in need in Ukraine there are no shortage of charities like bluecross who are helping, plus many of the local pet shops are arranging for donations to be sent. A quick search online will also link you directly to those pet shelters in Ukraine who need help.

Animal Charity Installs Feeding Stations Across Ukraine to Help Pets Abandoned During War https://t.co/YnENQvy5aF — Peter Lombard (@tutticontenti) April 21, 2022

We are supporting refugees fleeing Putin’s war on Ukraine by creating somewhere safe for their pets to stay while they are in hotels where animals are not allowed. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/drM1wvpRCH — Sirius Animal Rescue (@siriusanimalre1) April 21, 2022

